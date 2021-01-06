$1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Minnesota

UNDATED -- Somebody in Minnesota has one $1 million in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing.

Lottery officials say four tickets matched the five white balls to win the game's second prize of at least $1 million. Those four tickets were sold here in Minnesota, California, New Jersey, and New York. The numbers are 20, 43, 51, 55, and 57. The gold Mega Ball is 4.

However, no one won the big jackpot, so that will jump to an estimated $490 million for Friday night's drawing. It could be the eighth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. The jackpot was last won in Wisconsin on September 15th.