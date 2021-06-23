1 Killed, 1 Seriously Hurt in Douglas Co. Motorcycle Crash

BRANDON -- One person died in a motorcycle crash in Douglas County near the town of Brandon.

The Sheriff's Office says dispatch got a 911 call just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday from Levi Donson of Brandon who reported the crash on County Road 108 Northwest. He says he was riding his motorcycle with another couple when they crashed their bike.

The driver of that bike was 44-year-old Shawn Olson of Brandon. He was hurt and his passenger was not breathing. Olson was airlifted to Sanford Hospital in Fargo with what is believed to be life-threatening injuries. His passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name has not been released yet.

