1 Dead, 12 Residents Displaced by Wadena Apartment Fire

WADENA (WJON News) -- One person is dead and 12 residents are displaced after a fire destroyed an apartment building in Wadena.

Firefighters discovered heavy flames coming from an upstairs window late Sunday night, and the subzero temperatures made their efforts more difficult.

Four fire trucks and two ladders froze up while they battled the fire. Crews were on the scene until Monday afternoon.

Officials say one person was found dead in the building. The 12 other occupants were taken to a local motel.

Get our free mobile app

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.