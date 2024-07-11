Zimmerman Woman In Custody After Shooting At A Car

BALDWIN TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A woman is in custody after shooting at a car on Thursday morning near Zimmerman.

The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says they received a call around 7:30 a.m. from the person in the car saying the woman was shooting at him with a .22 revolver. Sheriff Joel Brott says deputies arrived to find 61-year-old Donna Becklin barricaded inside her home at 289th Avenue Northwest.

Brott says the car was hit several times but the person in the vehicle was not hurt, and Becklin surrendered just after 11:00 a.m. without incident. Becklin was taken to the hospital for evaluation before being brought to the Sherburne County Jail and is being booked on charges of 2nd-degree assault.

