Zimmerman Man Jailed After Assault Over the Weekend

ZIMMERMAN -- The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says a Zimmerman man is being held in the county jail on suspicion of first-degree assault.

Twenty-year-old Dyllan Wilhite was arrested Saturday, after an alleged assault that sent another man to the hospital. The assault happened Friday night at a home in the 14000 block of 285th Avenue Northwest in Baldwin Township. Authorities found out it took place after a relative of the victim called them to report it the next day.

The victim was taken to Princeton Hospital, then airlifted to the University of Minnesota Medical Center. He has surgery to repair a crushed skull and internal bleeding. Authorities say he was struck in the head with an unknown weapon and is in critical condition.