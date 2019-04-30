Zimmerman Man Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash on Highway 169

ZIMMERMAN -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Zimmerman. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 169 and Sherburne County Road 19.

Troopers says A van driven by 44-year-old Luke Bunker of Elk River was going west on the county road. Bunker stopped for the stop sign, then pulled out in front of the second vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle was 39-year-old Brendan Kedrowski of Zimmerman. He was taken to Fairview Hospital in Princeton with non-life threatening injuries.

Bunker and his 15-year-old passenger were not hurt.