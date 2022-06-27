Zenas H. Patterson, 93, St. Joseph

October 30, 1928 - June 25, 2022

attachment-Zenas Patterson loading...

Zenas (Pat) Patterson, age 93 passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Ridgeview Place Senior Living.

Zenas was born in Carthage, South Dakota to Joseph and Helene Patterson. He was raised in South St. Paul with his five siblings.

Zenas is survived by his two children Brad Patterson (Sharon), and Barbara Koester (David), grandsons Kyle Koester (Allison), and Kurt Koester (AnjaLi), and great grandchildren Kirin, AnjaLi, and Lucas.

A private memorial and interment will be held on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at Lakewood Cemetery, 3600 Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55408 [Section 52A, Tier C11]. Luncheon will follow at D. Michael B’s Restaurant, 6550 Lamplight Drive, Albertville, MN 55301.