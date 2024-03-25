Nancy A. Krawiecki, 74, Buffalo and formerly of Gilman

July 19, 1949 - March 20, 2024

attachment-Nancy Krawiecki loading...

Nancy A. Krawiecki, age 74, of Buffalo, MN formerly of Gilman, MN, passed away on March 20, 2024. Funeral service will take place at 10:30 AM, Monday, March 25, 2024 at the Foley Funeral Home. Rev. Tom Olson will officiate. Visitation will take place 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Saint’s Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery, Gilman, MN. Service with Dignity provided by Foley Funeral Home.

Nancy A. Krawiecki was born July 19, 1949 at the St.Cloud Hospital to Aloysius and Clara Krawiecki. Nancy enjoyed watching Gunsmoke, the History Channel and Old movies. She also enjoyed playing Yahtzee, Trouble, Crazy 8’s and Rummy. Nancy will be missed as a loving aunt.

She is survived by her brother, Richard Krawiecki and numerous other nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Doreen Anderson, Bernice Chmielewski, Lillian Niedzielski and brother, Roger Krawiecki.