Donald Doeden, 87, Foley

November 7, 1936 - April 10, 2024

Donald Doeden, age 87 of Foley, passed away April 10, 2024 at his home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, April 16, 2024 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, rural Sauk Rapids. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate and burial will take place in the parish cemetery. There will be a visitation from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, Monday, April 15th at the Foley Funeral Home with parish prayers at 5:00 PM and from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the church on Tuesday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Donald Frederick Doeden was born November 7, 1936 in Rice, Minnesota to Frederick and Inez (Vohs) Doeden. He married the love of his life, Margaret Foster on July 15, 1963 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Donald drove truck for Armour Meats, Golden Plump and Central Bi Products. After their marriage, the couple bought a farm in St. George Township, Benton County and dairy farmed, and raised their familyfor 57 years. He was an avid collector of John Deere tractors, enjoyed Twins Baseball and Gene Watson. Farming and family were the most important thing to Donald. He was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church.

He is survived by his children: David (Laura), Holdingford; Tom (Monica), Plymouth; Karen (Gordy) Ginter, Richmond and Paul (Jeanette) of Woodbury as well as grandchildren: Matthew, Rachel, Luke, Lucy Ginter and Sabrina and Tony Doeden. He is also survived by his sisters and brother: Mary Graves, Lou Christman, Marge Smolnik and Gene Doeden. He is preceded in death by his parents and wife, Margaret.