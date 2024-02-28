Charles Tangen, 78, Foley

November 11, 1945 - February 27, 2024

Charles Alvin Tangen, age 78 of Foley died on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

Charles was born November 11, 1945 in Bremerton, Washington to Alvin and Loraine (Flora) Tangen. He graduated from Motley High School and later joined the US Marines. He lived and farmed in Motley for 70 years as well as operating a foster home for numerous children with his wife. The couple moved to Foley in 2022. He enjoyed hunting and farming. He was a member of the Motley American Legion.

He is survived by his wife, Lois, Foley, son, Charlie (Krista), Foley and a daughter, Misty (Martin) Harris, Little Falls, step-sons, Brent (Sue) Dybevik, Virginia, MN, Bradley Dybevik, Anoka, 10 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and a special fur grand, Gracie, who adored her Chuck, brother, Alvin and sisters; Margaret Roseburg and Becky Gulligson. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Sandy Kludt.