Zebra Mussels Discovered in Stearns County Lake

WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP -- An aquatic invasive species has been found in another central Minnesota lake.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced adult zebra mussels have been found in Knaus Lake near Cold Spring.

Two adult zebra mussels were found on a dock and an adjacent water intake pipe. Three more zebra mussels were found attached to docks at the Lions Park public access to the Sauk River downstream of Knaus Lake in Cold Spring.

The DNR is reminding lakeshore owners to be checking docks, boat lifts and watercraft for invasive species when they remove the equipment for the winter.