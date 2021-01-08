Yvonne L. Ferche, 81, St. Joseph, formerly of Rice

April 6, 1939 - January 6, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake for Yvonne L. Ferche, age 81, who passed away Wednesday at Woodcrest of Country Manor in St. Joseph. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls at 2:00 p.m. on Monday. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Saturday at the church.

Yvonne was born April 6, 1939 in St. Cloud to Theodore and Hannah (Leinen) Thielman. She married John Ferche on June 2, 1972 at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake. Yvonne was a homemaker and an active member of Annunciation Catholic Church. She was very active in the arts in St. Cloud and was a member of Central MN Watercolors and Great River Arts in Little Falls where she was named Artist of the Year. Yvonne enjoyed fishing, painting, flowers, and bird watching. She was loving, peaceful, caring, and a true servant to others.

Survivors include her husband, John of St. Joseph; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Yvonne was preceded in death by her parents; brothers and sisters, L.J. Thielman, Connie Hyneman, Shirley Jones, Jim Thielman, and Donna Porwoll; and cherished friend, Fr. Wilfred Illies.