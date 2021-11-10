YouTube Star MrBeast is Operating a Ghost Kitchen in St. Cloud

As you scroll through DoorDash looking for something you eat, you may have noticed a new offering in the St. Cloud area. YouTube star, philanthropist, and entrepreneur MrBeast has opened a MrBeast Burger ghost kitchen in St. Cloud.

MrBeast Burger is "a virtual restaurant brand", operating out of existing restaurant kitchens, allowing restaurateurs to add a new source of revenue without impacting the operation. It gives the restaurant a new revenue stream, and the menu is accessed only via apps like DoorDash.

MrBeast Burger offers American-style food (burgers, chicken sandwiches, and fries) as well as Impossible burgers for those looking to eat meat-less. The most intriguing thing on the menu is the "Beast Style Fries" which are seasoned crinkle fries loaded with caramelized onions, American cheese, pickles, mayo, ketchup, and mustard.

The MrBeast Burger ghost kitchen is currently operating at 3945 W Division Street which just so happens to be the Red Robin address. But don't think you can go sit down at Red Robin and order a Beast Style Burger. Since it is a virtual restaurant brand, you'll have to order it from DoorDash and enjoy it at home.

At only 23 years old, MrBeast has amassed over 74 million subscribers on YouTube, is running his own restaurant brand, and is using his platform for good. Just recently he has been working to remove 30,000,000 pounds of trash from the ocean before the end of the year with Team Seas. This is the kind of person I feel good getting a burger from.

