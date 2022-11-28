I struggle to wrap gifts. My whole life I have skipped the battle of wrapping paper and scotch tape and just tossed things in re-used gift bags. It saves my sanity, but it always looks horrible.

Not this year, this year I have Minnesota TikTok user Emily Carriveau to help me out.

Emily is a blogger that runs SmallTownMe.com, a site dedicated to Emily sharing her garage sale finds, fashion inspiration, and creative process. She is the kind of person that instantly puts a smile on your face when you see her content, and she is a gift wrapping queen.

Example A: Wrapping a chicken-themed gift in the shape of a chicken:

Example B: Holiday socks and sippers:

Example C: Making multiple of the same gift:

Example D: How to make a super easy bow and add a topper:

Example E: Wrapping oddly shaped things without a box:

This woman is my holiday angel, here to help me navigate gift wrapping this upcoming season. If you need help with your gift-wrapping skills this year, be sure to follow Emily on Tiktok.

