Need Help Gift Wrapping? This Minnesota TikTok Star Is Here to Help!
I struggle to wrap gifts. My whole life I have skipped the battle of wrapping paper and scotch tape and just tossed things in re-used gift bags. It saves my sanity, but it always looks horrible.
Not this year, this year I have Minnesota TikTok user Emily Carriveau to help me out.
Emily is a blogger that runs SmallTownMe.com, a site dedicated to Emily sharing her garage sale finds, fashion inspiration, and creative process. She is the kind of person that instantly puts a smile on your face when you see her content, and she is a gift wrapping queen.
Example A: Wrapping a chicken-themed gift in the shape of a chicken:
@emilycarriveau Talk about a cute factor - yes… i found it at @tractorsupply 🐓 #tractorsupplyfinds #holidaygiftideas #giftwrappinghacks #giftwrappingideas #chickenlady ♬ original sound - Emily Carriveau
Example B: Holiday socks and sippers:
@emilycarriveau Affordable holiday gift idea🎄#affordablegiftideas #holidaygifting #christmasgifts #christmaswrapping ♬ original sound - Emily Carriveau
Example C: Making multiple of the same gift:
@emilycarriveau Affordable holiday gift ideas #holidaygifts #JCPFam #JCPpartner #AllAtJCP #affordablegiftideas ♬ original sound - Emily Carriveau
Example D: How to make a super easy bow and add a topper:
@emilycarriveau #giftwrappingideas #giftwrappingtips #christmaswrappingtips #craftroom #youaskedforit ♬ original sound - Emily Carriveau
Example E: Wrapping oddly shaped things without a box:
@emilycarriveau #giftwrappinghacks #giftwrappingideas #christmaswrappingtips #craftroom #youaskedforit @jcpenney ♬ original sound - Emily Carriveau
This woman is my holiday angel, here to help me navigate gift wrapping this upcoming season. If you need help with your gift-wrapping skills this year, be sure to follow Emily on Tiktok.
Cozy Up at This New Coffee Shop in Long Prairie
Here are the Restaurants that Opened in the St. Cloud Area in 2022