MN Sheriff’s Office Shares Video After Arresting Woman – “You Can’t Make This Up”

The Pine County Sheriff's Office has cameras installed both outside and inside the building. It was one of these outdoor cameras that the Sheriff's Office used to watch an unidentified woman trying to enter not one but three unmarked squad cars recently. When approached about her behavior, and asked if she was trying to steal one of the cars, her answer left deputies no choice but to arrest her.

The woman told deputies "not yet" when they asked if she was trying to steal one of the three unmarked squad cars parked behind the sheriff's office building in Pine County.

Check out the video for yourself, to me it looks like she was 'shopping' for a new car.

The post read:

It is not a good idea to try to steal cars. It is even a worse idea to try to steal a squad car from our sheriff's office with great surveillance equipment.

When officers approached the individual, they asked her if she was trying to steal our car. Her response was "not yet". Ultimately, she was arrested for the attempted theft.

Seriously, you cannot make this stuff up.

The Pine County Sheriff's Office posted the video last week to their social media page.

I don't think anything good can come from stealing a car, let alone an unmarked squad car that was parked behind a Sheriff's Office in Central Minnesota.

