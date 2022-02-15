First Egg Spotted on Minnesota DNR’s Eagle Cam

A huge sign of spring just showed up in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is running it's annual Nongame Wildlife Eagle Camera, and an egg has been spotted.

WCCO reported that the first egg was laid on Saturday night. For the next 40 days both the male and female eagle will take turns sitting on the egg and keeping it warm, and hopefully doing the same for a couple more offspring.

North America's bald eagle population has seen a rise in recent years which is great to see after the national bird almost went extinct in the lat 1900's:

By the end of World War II, the pesticide DDT was touted as a great solution for mosquito control. DDT was widely used without much regulation. DDT found its way to bodies of water where fish, the Bald Eagle’s main food item, lives. America’s national bird ate the contaminated fish throughout the year. When the time to breed came along every year during the next decade, Bald Eagles were laying eggs with shells so thin that eggs would break just with the incubating parents’ gentle weight.

Back in 1963, there were only 417 mating pairs in the lower 48 states. Thanks to quick conservation efforts the bald eagle was taken off the endangered species list in 2007, and now it is estimated that the lower 48 states have a population of well over 70,000.

Bald eagles typically lay three eggs in a span of five-six days, so keep an eye on the eagle cam, this is going to be a busy week if all goes according to plan.

