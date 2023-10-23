Youth Hunter Accidentally Shoots Father Near Becker

BECKER TOWNSHIP (WJON News) - A man was accidentally shot by his daughter Sunday while hunting near Becker.

Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott says they were called to the 18000 block of 118th St. SE in Becker Township about 7:50 a.m.

Authorities say a 45-year-old man from Becker Township was in a deer stand with his daughter during a youth hunting event. The girl did have the proper apprentice hunter validation that allows supervised youth to hunt with firearms before the regular season.

The girl shot a deer, and then accidentally fired a second round, hitting her father in the leg.

Another family member applied a makeshift tourniquet and Becker firefighters helped get the man out of the tree stand.

The man was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale.

