Youth Hunter Accidentally Shoots Father Near Becker

Youth Hunter Accidentally Shoots Father Near Becker

(Photo: Sherburne County Sheriff's Office)

BECKER TOWNSHIP (WJON News) - A man was accidentally shot by his daughter Sunday while hunting near Becker.

Get our free mobile app

Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott says they were called to the 18000 block of 118th St. SE in Becker Township about 7:50 a.m.

Authorities say a 45-year-old man from Becker Township was in a deer stand with his daughter during a youth hunting event. The girl did have the proper apprentice hunter validation that allows supervised youth to hunt with firearms before the regular season.

The girl shot a deer, and then accidentally fired a second round, hitting her father in the leg.

Another family member applied a makeshift tourniquet and Becker firefighters helped get the man out of the tree stand.

The man was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale.

 

READ RELATED ARTICLES

 

Come Visit South Haven, Minnesota in Pictures

 

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, State/Regional News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON