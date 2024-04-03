Registration Open for Haunting Summer Camp for Kids

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS (WJON News) -- A unique summer camp teaches kids the art of being scary.

Camp Nowhere is based in Inver Grove Heights and is offering Youth Haunt Actor Theater Day Camps.

Nowhere Entertainment says the five-day camp will teach budding actors the genre of haunt acting, as well as, behind-the-scenes tricks and techniques for working a haunted attraction.

Kids will begin by developing an original character, then go on to design makeup or a mask for the character, create props, and put together costumes.

On the final day, they'll hold a performance for the camper's families with a walkthrough of the haunted house.

The camp focuses on children ages eight to 12 years old with a plan to expand to early teens next year.

There are two sessions in June and one in July. Camps will run with a minimum of eight kids per session and a maximum of 20.

