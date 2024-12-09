Youth Chorale of Central MN Holds Annual Concert Sunday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Youth Chorale of Central Minnesota holds its annual concert with two shows slated for Sunday.

The Youth Chorale will be joined by the St. Cloud String Quartet.

The high school ensembles and the string quartet will perform holiday classics and some new pieces to celebrate the season.

The performances will be at 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church Sunday.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for senior citizens, $5 for Youth Chorale Alumni, and free admission for students and children.

For more information visit the Youth Chorale website.

