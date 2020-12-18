Youth Chorale Moves Annual Holiday Concert Online

Getty Images

ST. CLOUD -- Another annual event is going virtual this year. The Youth Chorale of Central Minnesota is presenting their “All is Well” holiday concert on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

This year’s event is taking a creative approach with a mixed format that includes recordings from rehearsals, virtual choir pieces, and submissions from families and friends of the organization.

The concert will also feature a prelude, accompaniment, and individual performances from the St. Cloud String Quartet.

Admission is free through the YCCM website, and donations are encouraged.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Filed Under: concert, holiday, music, virtual, Youth Chorale of Central Minnesota
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top