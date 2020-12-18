Youth Chorale Moves Annual Holiday Concert Online
ST. CLOUD -- Another annual event is going virtual this year. The Youth Chorale of Central Minnesota is presenting their “All is Well” holiday concert on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
This year’s event is taking a creative approach with a mixed format that includes recordings from rehearsals, virtual choir pieces, and submissions from families and friends of the organization.
The concert will also feature a prelude, accompaniment, and individual performances from the St. Cloud String Quartet.
Admission is free through the YCCM website, and donations are encouraged.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app