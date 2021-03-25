YCCM’s Third Annual Central MN Idol Fundraiser Goes Virtual

ST. CLOUD --Some major central Minnesota talent will be on display while helping raise money for several local organizations this weekend.

Youth Chorale of Central Minnesota is putting on their third annual Central MN Idol competition virtually on Sunday night. Executive Director Sara Erickson says moving the event online has some pros and some cons.

We have these wonderful videos now from every single one of our performers, and then we have the ability to have fundraising happen for the entire week prior to the event. The difficult part is that we aren't performing in front of a live audience, and everyone misses live performances and being in a theater cheering for your favorite singer and cheering for the choir, but we know we'll be back to that hopefully next year.

This year’s contestants Justin Ploof, Jeff Engholm, Jen Lamb-Randolph, and Aksel Krafnick will be representing Owen’s Night Out, the Tri-County Humane Society, The Beautiful Mind Project, and Anna Marie’s Alliance.

You can vote online by making a donation to your favorite performer or organization. The donations will then be split fifty-fifty between the charity selected and Youth Chorale of Central Minnesota

Erickson says the event not only serves as a fundraiser and community builder but also as an important experience for the singers in YCCM.

It's just such a wonderful way to collaborate with other organizations in the community, other non-profits, but it's also a great way to work with other professional artists in St. Cloud and the surrounding area and give our singers an opportunity to find out what it's like to work with different genres and these professionals.

The event kicks off at 7:30p and will include performances from the contestants, YCCM choirs, and past winners Janelle Kendall, and Greg Schultz, as well as the crowning of this year's winner.

Central MN Idol is free to watch online, but you are asked to make a donation if you are able.

Get our free mobile app