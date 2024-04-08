Sauk Rapids Council Gets Update On Planned New Ballfields

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Sauk Rapids City Council members will get an update on a plan to bring some new Little League baseball fields to town.

The project is part of a larger plan to renovate Mayhew Creek Park and will be discussed during Monday night's meeting.

The four little league fields would be much like the Waite Park and Sartell complexes.

The city would partner with the Sauk Rapids Youth Baseball Association to construct, operate, and maintain the complex. The city budget for phase one is $4.5 million.

The immediate investment would be in player benches, dugouts, bases, proratable pitching mound systems, field maintenance equipment and supplies, and bleachers.

Future investments include scoreboards, overhead foul ball netting, batting cages, concession stands and restrooms, a shade structure, lighting, and communication systems.

The city says the intent is for the Youth Baseball Association to maintain and operate the complex. The association has charitable gambling to help pay for programs that provide youth baseball opportunities and has the funds to maintain the fields on an ongoing basis.

Get our free mobile app

The discussion Monday night is to see if the city council wants the city to continue to move forward with the partnership and start working on getting agreements drafted with Sauk Rapids Youth Baseball Association.

READ RELATED ARTICLES