Your Guide To Red, White & Blue 4th Of July Desserts

Celebrate the 4th of July with delicious desserts and patriotic colors!

RED SOLO CUP CHEESECAKE SURPRISE

WHAT YOU'LL NEED

Red Solo cups

graham cracker crumbs

Cheesecake mix

Cherry pie filling

chocolate bits ( Chocolate chips or chocolate shavings...even Hershey Chocolate squares will work).

DIRECTIONS

Keep it simple. Make any kind of easy bake cheese cake. Grab your red solo cup. Put some graham cracker crumbs in the bottom of it. Cover with prepared cheesecake mixture. Throw some cherry pie filling on tip, and then top it off with your choice of chocolate sprinkles. Easy summer fun dessert, that can be made ahead of time, and makes for easy clean up!



Universal Images Group via Getty

EASY PEASY CHERRY PIE FOR THE STARS

This is an easy cute spin on Cherry Pie.

WHAT YOU'LL NEED

4 Frozen Pie crusts

Cherry pie filling

DIRECTIONS

Take two of the pie crusts, and poke with a fork all over, then bake for the recommended amount of time. ( Usually about 7-11 minutes).

Fill with cherry pie filling. Take remaining two pie crusts, and take a star cookie cutter, or; if you're talented enough, cut out stars in the crust. (I should mention, that if you sprinkle sugar on the crust before you cut out the stars, it will give your pie that extra special sparkly look for 4th of July).

Bake for the recommended time, and TaDah! You have an All America Patriotic Cherry Pie.

Universal Images Group via Getty

HEALTHY (OR NOT SO HEALTHY) PATRIOTIC STRAWBERRY SURPRISE

WHAT YOU'LL NEED

1 block of cream cheese

1 pound of strawberries

1/2 pound of blueberries

1 cup of Whip cream

1/2 tsp pure vanilla extract

1/3 cup powdered sugar

HEALTHY FIX

I like these strawberries cut in half, filled with a dollop of cream cheese, then topped with three tasty blueberries! They are perfect little delicious and healthy snacks.

NON HEALTHY 'WHAT THE HECK' VERSION

If you are taking a day off from watching what you eat, you can mix the whip cream with the vanilla and powdered sugar, and top with blueberries. Yeah..It's so incredible there won't be any left. You might want to double this recipe.