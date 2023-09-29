Younghui Kim McAlpine, 59, Princeton

January 27, 1964 - September 23, 2023

Younghui K. McAlpine, age 59 of Princeton, MN, passed away on September 23, 2023, in Princeton. Funeral Services for Younghui will be at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at a later date in her birthplace of South Korea.

Younghui Kim was born on January 27, 1964, in Boseong-gun, South Korea. She was adopted into a loving family and spent many years living in South Korea. When she traveled to the United States, she was able to apply for citizenship and raise her family of three children, Mellissa, Alex, and Mellinda. Younghui worked for many years as a personal care assistant and nursing assistant in the Princeton area and enjoyed being a caretaker for others. She also enjoyed tending to her flower gardens, crocheting, knitting, and sewing. Above all else, Younghui will be remembered for the love she had for her family.

Younghui is survived by her children, Mellissa Griswold of Princeton, Alex Griswold of Ramsey, and Minnie Griswold of Lakeville; grandchildren, Otto Bittner, Lillian Bittner, Axel Bittner, and Thadlee Swanson; and best friend and sister, Hyeja Beck.