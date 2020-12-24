Xcel: Thousands Lost Power During Blizzard, Most Restored

UNDATED -- Xcel Energy says they were busy responding to a number of power outages during the height of the blizzard on Wednesday.

Strong winds, combined with snow knocked out power to a total of approximately 41,000 customers. As of 7:00 a.m. Thursday, 40,500 customers have had power restored while 500 remain without power.

More than 400 employees and contractors are part of the effort Thursday to restore power for customers who remain without power.