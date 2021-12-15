Xcel Provides Safety Tips Ahead of Strong Storm System

UNDATED -- With a strong storm system expected to move through the upper midwest over the next couple of days, Xcel Energy is offering some safety and preparation tips.

The company says during severe weather you should do your best to stay informed about what is happening in your area. They say to stay away from downed powerlines, keep your natural gas meters clear of snow and ice, and report outages when they happen.

They also suggest building a home emergency kit to help in the event of a complete or partial outage. Some recommended items include a crank or battery-powered radio or tv, flashlights, spare batteries, a non-electric alarm clock, phone battery packs, a manual can opener, bottled water and non-perishable food items, a first aid kit, and extension cords.

Xcel Energy says they have increased their staffing levels and put operational plans in place in case of emergencies stemming from the upcoming storm. As part of that plan, the company says employees will be staged and ready to get to work restoring power as quickly as possible in the case of any outages.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.