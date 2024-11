ST. CLOUD - An x-box was taken in a south St. Cloud burglary.

Officers were called to the 300 block of 8th Avenue South at about 6:10 a.m. this morning.

The apartment's resident says the break-in happened sometime between 11:00 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Thursday night.

No other items were stolen.

The apartment was reportedly unlocked.