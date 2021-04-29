Trump Flag at the Center of Waite Park Burglary

Stearns County Jail photo

WAITE PARK -- A Waite Park man's political views apparently led him to break into another man's apartment Tuesday.

According to the criminal complaint, 62-year-old James Semrad broke into the apartment, ransacked it, and stole a Trump flag hanging in the front window.

Waite Park Police were dispatched to a burglary complaint just before 8:00 p.m. Tuesday. Officers met with a man who said as he was returning home, Semrad came out of his apartment and began yelling at him. The victim then pushed Semrad with his walker. The victim said Semrad then threw his walker across the yard.

Officers said the apartment was in complete disarray with everything knocked over and strewn about.

While police were interviewing the victim, they say Semrad returned to the scene. He allegedly told officers that there was an "F Biden" sign and that's why he went in and trashed the apartment.

Get our free mobile app

As Semrad was being arrested, he asked an officer to close his apartment door. The officer said a Trump flag was seen lying on the floor of Semrad's apartment.

Semrad is charged with felony 2nd-degree burglary.

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America

Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub, released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here. From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.
Filed Under: burglary, james semrad, trump flag stolen
Categories: courts, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top