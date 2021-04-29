Trump Flag at the Center of Waite Park Burglary

WAITE PARK -- A Waite Park man's political views apparently led him to break into another man's apartment Tuesday.

According to the criminal complaint, 62-year-old James Semrad broke into the apartment, ransacked it, and stole a Trump flag hanging in the front window.

Waite Park Police were dispatched to a burglary complaint just before 8:00 p.m. Tuesday. Officers met with a man who said as he was returning home, Semrad came out of his apartment and began yelling at him. The victim then pushed Semrad with his walker. The victim said Semrad then threw his walker across the yard.

Officers said the apartment was in complete disarray with everything knocked over and strewn about.

While police were interviewing the victim, they say Semrad returned to the scene. He allegedly told officers that there was an "F Biden" sign and that's why he went in and trashed the apartment.

As Semrad was being arrested, he asked an officer to close his apartment door. The officer said a Trump flag was seen lying on the floor of Semrad's apartment.

Semrad is charged with felony 2nd-degree burglary.