Wright County Gets $867,000 Boost For Downtown Redevelopment
BUFFALO (WJON News) -- Wright County is getting some state grant money to redevelop its old government center site. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has awarded the county $867,000 for asbestos abatement and demolition on the 6.8-acre site in downtown Buffalo.
The former gas station, courthouse and jail site will be redeveloped into 16 single-family patio homes, two market-rate apartment buildings with a total of 201 units, 18,00 square feet of commercial space, and a public marina.
Wright County is anticipating the project will create 52 jobs, and increase the tax base by over $867,000. There is $53.5 million in private investment in the project. Wright County is also providing matching funds.
Tuesday's announcement by DEED included a total of nearly $2.3 million for five site redevelopment and demolition projects statewide. The other projects are in Rogers, Roseville, and two in St. Paul.
