Wright County Man Sentenced for Child Pornography

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Wright County man has been sentenced to just over 10 years in prison for child pornography.

Thirty-four-year-old Alexander Odegaard also has to pay $65,000 in restitution. He was found in possession of nearly 35,000 images and 555 videos depicting child pornography during the execution of an FBI search warrant at his house in September 2021. Among these were depictions of sexual abuse including children being restrained, whipped, and threatened with fire.

Odegaard was on supervision for child pornography possession in Wright County at the time of the arrest.

Get our free mobile app

In January Odegaard plead guilty to one count of possession of child pornography.