ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Wright County is waking up a millionaire.

The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a winning Mega Millions ticket worth $3 million sold at the Holiday StationStore at 1472 Babcock Boulevard in Delano.

The numbers drawn on Friday night are 13, 21, 25, 52, 62, and the Mega Ball 19.

Mega Millions drawings are every Tuesday and Friday at 10:00 p.m.

In Minnesota, prize claims must be submitted within one year of the drawing date. Minnesota Lottery prizes above $50,000 must be claimed in person at Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville. It is recommended that winners call ahead to check hours and to make an appointment.

Unless the winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released. As of Sept. 1, 2021, the names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are private data.

The Mega Millions jackpot was not won on Friday night, so it grows to an estimated $366 million for the next drawing on Tuesday night.