MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Next winter, it will be even easier for you to get to Hawaii.

Delta Air Lines has announced it is doubling its connections between Minnesota and Hawaii with a new nonstop flight between the Twin Cities and Maui.

Get our free mobile app

Beginning on December 19th, Delta will offer a new seasonal route between Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and the island of Maui's Kahului Airport. That's Hawaii's second-busiest airport.

Maui will become MSP's second Hawaiian destination.

Delta already operates daily year-round service to Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on the island of Oahu.

The Metropolitan Airport Commission says on average, 170 passengers travel every day from MSP to Maui during January, February, and March. Passengers currently have to take a connection from another airport to complete their travels.

Delta will start selling tickets for the Maui flights on Saturday, with service running from December 2026 through April 2027.