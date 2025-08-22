Injury Reported After Crash In Wright County Intersection

Paul Habstritt, WJON

BUFFALO (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Wright County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Thursday at about 2:15 p.m. in Buffalo. One vehicle was going north on County Road 11 while the other vehicle was going east on Highway 55 when they collided in the intersection.

A passenger in one of the vehicles, 22-year-old Jonathan Winkley of Shakopee, was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The State Patrol was assisted by the Wright County Sheriff's Office, Buffalo Fire Department, Allina Health EMS, and T&M Towing.

