MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a crash in Wright County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Tuesday at about 7:00 p.m. on Highway 25 in Monticello.

A pickup driven by 52-year-old Daniel Selander of New London was going north on the highway. A car driven by 26-year-old Ashley Jampsa of Monticello was going south on the highway.

Jampsa lost control and crashed into the rear driver's side of the pickup.

Jampsa was taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Selander also suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but no hospital is listed.

Troopers say alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office, Monticello Fire Department, and CentraCare Ambulance assisted at the scene.