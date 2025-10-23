St. Cloud Residents Hurt In Wednesday&#8217;s I-94 Collision

St. Cloud Residents Hurt In Wednesday’s I-94 Collision

Paul Habstritt, WJON

ST. MICHAEL (WJON News) -- Two people from St. Cloud were hurt in a crash in Wright County.  The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Wednesday at about 3:30 p.m. on Interstate 94 in St. Michael.  Two vehicles were traveling west when they collided.

Seventy-four-year-old Shirley Mohs of St. Cloud and her passenger, 53-year-old Rana Thomas of St. Cloud, were both taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  The driver of the other vehicle, 57-year-old Stewart Schwinghammer of St. Augusta, was not hurt.

