World’s Largest Pumpkin in Foley Wednesday

UNDATED (WJON News) - The world’s largest pumpkin is back in Central Minnesota, fresh off its record-setting win at the World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-off in California.

Travis Gienger’s pumpkin, weighing in at over 2,700 pounds, will be on display in Foley on Wednesday.

Neighborhood Plumbing, Heating, Cooling, and Electrical is bringing the pumpkin, along with yard games, snacks, and other contests, to Foley from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the end of 4th Avenue North.

If You Go:

The World's Largest Pumpkin

151 4th Avenue North in Foley

Wednesday, October 25th

10:00 am until 5:00 pm

Nicknamed “Michael Jordan”, the pumpkin set the Guinness world record for heaviest pumpkin, besting an over two-year-old record set in Italy.

Gienger, a landscape and horticulture teacher at Anoka Technical College, won a ring, a jacket, and $30,000 for the record-setting win.

