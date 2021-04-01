Workshop: Domestic Abuse at Home Workplace in Minnesota is Real

DOMESTIC ABUSE REGARDING YOUR EMPLOYEES AT HOME

Before the pandemic, it was easier to miss the signs of domestic abuse in employees because the physical line between work and home was tangible. The mindset was also, domestic violence is a personal matter and not something a company should get involved in; that thought pattern is disturbing in and of itself.

Regardless, during the pandemic, as many employees worked and continue to work from home, the signs of abuse have an increased chance of being spotted in the virtual realm. But co-workers don't know what to do with that information, let alone employers.

NEW CHALLENGES

So...what are companies doing? Some companies choose to train their employees to recognize early warning signs of domestic violence. Employees should be looking for these signs:

Decreased employee morale

Reduced work interest and productivity

Lashing out at coworkers or clients

Constrained co-worker relations

According to Kelly Sayre, Founder of "The Diamond Arrow Group", "When supervisors fail to recognize these signs as symptoms of domestic violence, the affected staff member could be dismissed. This can increase replacement, training, and recruitment costs".

5 THINGS EVERY COMPANY NEEDS TO KNOW ABOUT DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

1 in 5 adults is a current victim of physical, sexual, or psychological abuse. 25-40% of all workplace violence is domestic violence related. Roughly 18,000 acts of domestic violence happen in the workplace each year (1 in 4). 57% of all mass shootings are related to domestic violence. Domestic violence has no boundaries and can happen to anyone.

The Diamond Arrow Group has partnered with Melinda Gau of Quinlivan & Hughes, a MN employment law expert, Mahowald, a commercial risk management company, and Anna Marie’s Alliance and VictimsVoice, organizations focused on providing services to victims of domestic violence, to offer a virtual working workshop on Emergency Preparedness Planning for small to mid-sized businesses in Minnesota.

Attendees will be provided a short presentation on the most up to date MN employment law considerations for small to mid-sized businesses.

Attendees will have time to review their company’s current emergency preparedness plan and make changes in real time.

The virtual workshop will allow attendees time to actually work on the document, while having access to experts to get their questions answered in real time.

All for less that the cost of working with a lawyer individually for one hour.

THE VIRTUAL WORKSHOP

The workshop will be taking place Tuesday, April 6th from 8-12pm. If you don't want to attend the whole thing you don't have to, as the presentation will be first, with more in depth opportunities after the initial presentation.

Companies can register for one flat fee and have their entire risk management department or committee attend. If you are a business owner, get signed up now by clicking HERE.

If you are an employee and feel that your workplace would benefit from this information, you can contact Kelly Sayre at kelly@thediamondarrowgroup.com, and she would be happy to provide details to your employer.

The workshop is in honor of Sharon Love, former employee of Mahowald.