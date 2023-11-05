Wood Burning Stove Cause of Garage Fire

KENSINGTON (WJON News) -- It is believed a wood-burning stove is to blame for a garage fire.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened just after 6:30 a.m. Sunday in Kensington.

Jerit Rud called authorities and said he woke up, noticed smoke and observed flames coming from the chimney of the wood-burning stove in the garage.

Rud woke up another renter, Brent Hoverud, who was still sleeping. They were able to exit the home uninjured.

The Kensington Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire. The attached garage sustained fire and water damage.

