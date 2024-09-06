Woman Pleads Guilty to Trying to Bribe Juror in Fraud Case

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Seattle woman who attempted to bribe a Minnesota juror with a bag of $120,000 in cash in exchange for an acquittal in one of the country’s largest COVID-19-related fraud cases changed her plea to guilty in federal court.

Ladan Mohamed Ali initially pleaded not guilty weeks after she was accused of tracking a juror to her home and dropping off a cash bribe in exchange for an acquittal in a separate fraud case.

Court documents revealed an extravagant scheme in which Ali and her co-defendants are accused of researching the juror’s personal information on social media and surveilling her.

