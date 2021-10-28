Woman Killed, Man Injured in St. Louis County Explosion

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) _ Authorities say a woman has died and a man has been injured in a house explosion and fire in St. Louis County.

Dispatchers received 911 calls Thursday about the explosion in Greenwood Township.

When first responders arrived, they found the house debris on fire and a man who was severely injured in the yard.

The man was airlifted to Essentia-St. Mary's Hospital in Duluth. His condition has not been released.

Officials say the remains of a woman were found inside in the damaged home, which was destroyed.

The incident remains under investigation by the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office and State Fire Marshal's Office.