Woman Killed in Fatal St. Joseph Township Crash Identified

ST. JOSEPH -- The Minnesota State Patrol has released the name of a Cold Spring woman who died following a crash in St. Joseph Township on Friday morning.

The incident happened at the intersection of Highway 23 and Interstate 94 just after 10:00 a.m.

Authorities say an SUV was going west on Interstate 94, stopped at the intersection of 94 and Highway 23, then entered the intersection, and was hit by a second SUV going east on 23.

The driver of the second SUV, 82-year-old Arlene Vanbeck was taken to St. Cloud Hospital where she later died.

The driver of the first SUV, 42-year-old Robert Neumiller of Albertville, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.