Woman Injured in St. Cloud Crash

ST. CLOUD -- A woman was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash near Lake George in St. Cloud.

St. Cloud Police responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of 9th Ave. S. and Highway 23 Wednesday around 1:15 p.m.

18-year-old Nimo Mudalle of St. Cloud was attempting to make a left turn onto 9th Ave. S. from the Highway 23 exit ramp when the driver's side of her vehicle was struck by a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Macy Wurm of St. Cloud, who was northbound on 9th Ave. S.

Mudalle was extracted from her vehicle by the St. Cloud Fire Department and taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. She was cited for failure to yield.