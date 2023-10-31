Woman Hurt in Todd County Crash Tuesday Morning

EAGLE VALLEY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- An Eagle Bend woman was hurt after crashing her pickup Tuesday morning. It happened on Highway 71 north of Clarissa just before 7:00 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the highway was snow and ice-covered at the time of the crash.

Troopers say 43-year-old Amanda Murdock was northbound on Highway 71 when she left the road, entered the ditch, and rolled onto the roof.

Murdock was brought to centraCare-Long Prarie for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

