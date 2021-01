CUSHING -- A woman was hurt in a rollover in Morrison County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 1:00 p.m. Thursday on Highway 10 near Cushing.

Twenty-five-year-old Jaclyn Fortman of Verndale was driving east when her car left the road and rolled several times.

Fortman was taken to Staple Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The road was snow and ice-covered.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app