Woman Hurt in I-94 Crash in Sauk Centre

SAUK CENTRE -- A woman was hurt in a crash on Interstate 94 in Sauk Centre. The incident happened shortly after 1:00 p.m. Friday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV was going west on Interstate 94 when it veered off the road and into the median where it hit the cable barrier and the bridge barrier.

The driver of the SUV, 71-year-old Patricia Ross of Glenwood, was taken to Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.