Woman Hurt in Crash on I-94 in Avon Township

AVON -- A Hutchinson woman was hurt in a crash near Avon Saturday night. The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on Interstate 94.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car was going east on Interstate 94 when the driver lost control. Authorities say the car went off the road into the ditch over the culvert, and into the creek before coming to a stop on the passenger side.

The driver, 47-year-old Teri Lynn Darby Burd, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

