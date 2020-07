MELROSE -- An Alexandria woman was hurt in a crash near Melrose early Saturday morning. The incident happened on Interstate 94 near Highway 4 just before 1:30 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car driven by 35-year-old Sonja Tykwinski was going west on I-94, hit the guardrail on the overpass, and came to a rest in the lane of traffic.

Tykwinski was taken to Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.