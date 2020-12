HEWITT -- A woman was hurt in a single-vehicle crash up in Todd County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 71 at Highway 210 in Hewitt.

Seventy-year-old Steven Peters of Dover was driving a van that left the road and went into the ditch.

His passenger, 68-year-old Ann Peters of Dover, was taken to Tri-County Health Care with non-life-threatening injuries.