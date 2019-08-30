Woman Hurt in Chain Reaction Crash

ST. MICHAEL -- One person was hurt in a four-vehicle chain-reaction crash. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 7:20 p.m. Thursday on eastbound Interstate 94 in St. Michael.

All four vehicles were going east when a pickup veered from the left lane to the right to avoid rear-ending a stopped vehicle. The pickup went into the right ditch, hitting an exit sign, and then back onto the road where it struck an SUV, which struck another pickup, and that hit a car.

The driver of the SUV, 64-year-old Lori Johnson of Clearbrook, was taken to CentraCare Hospital in Monticello with non-life threatening injuries.