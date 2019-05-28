Woman Hurt After SUV Hits Deer Near Sauk Centre

SAUK CENTRE TOWNSHIP -- A vehicle airbag is being blamed for injuring a Long Prairie woman Saturday evening.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 60-year-old Steven Twist of Long Prairie was driving south on County Road 17 in Sauk Centre Township when he struck a deer just after 8:00 p.m.

The collision caused both airbags to deploy in his Ford Escape.

Sheriff's officials say as a result the passenger, 57-year-old Doralee Twist, was hurt. She was taken to Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

